Police: Man arrested in connection to robbery at Napa liquor store

Napa Police announced the arrest of the suspect in the robbery of a local liquor store earlier this month.

Michael Lee Pauls Jr., 34, was detained at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday near a homeless encampment where he was living at Kennedy Park, police Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email.

Pauls was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery and burglary in connection with an Oct. 6 attack on Val’s Liquors at 132 Soscol Ave., according to Muratori. Shortly before 7:07 p.m. that evening, a man entered the shop, demanded money while holding a black handgun, and left with $300 in cash along with beer and whiskey, Muratori said.

Pauls was identified using surveillance video, and a Napa County Superior Court judge approved a warrant for him Tuesday, according to Muratori.

At 11 a.m. the next morning, police searched a Kennedy Park tent identified as Pauls’ and recovered evidence linked to the Val’s robbery, but did not find him, Muratori said. A holster was found during the search but not a firearm, he added.

Pauls was arrested less than a half hour later and was booked into the Napa County jail, where he continued to be held late Thursday on $100,000 bail.

