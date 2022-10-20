Police: Man arrested in connection to robbery at Napa liquor store

Napa Police announced the arrest of the suspect in the robbery of a local liquor store earlier this month.
Michael Lee Pauls Jr., 34, was detained at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday near a homeless encampment where he was living at Kennedy Park, police Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email.
Pauls was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery and burglary in connection with an Oct. 6 attack on Val’s Liquors at 132 Soscol Ave., according to Muratori. Shortly before 7:07 p.m. that evening, a man entered the shop, demanded money while holding a black handgun, and left with $300 in cash along with beer and whiskey, Muratori said.
Pauls was identified using surveillance video, and a Napa County Superior Court judge approved a warrant for him Tuesday, according to Muratori.
At 11 a.m. the next morning, police searched a Kennedy Park tent identified as Pauls’ and recovered evidence linked to the Val’s robbery, but did not find him, Muratori said. A holster was found during the search but not a firearm, he added.
Pauls was arrested less than a half hour later and was booked into the Napa County jail, where he continued to be held late Thursday on $100,000 bail.
A Nevada man was arrested after police said he committed two brazen home invasion robberies, then stole an Amazon delivery truck and crashed into multiple cars as he led authorities on a chase throughout a Southern California city. The pursuit began Monday around 5 p.m. when officers responded to reports of two robberies at a mobile home park in Riverside, east of Los Angeles, police said. The robbery suspect carjacked an Amazon vehicle and fled the mobile home park, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. Police were able to use GPS tracking to locate the stolen truck. The suspect led officers on a chase through Riverside, driving over a median and crashing into parked and occupied cars before driving onto State Route 60, the statement said. After intentionally crashing into three more cars, the suspect ditched the van and ran across freeway traffic before he was finally arrested when he tried to climb a barrier wall, police said. The 32-year-old man from Las Vegas could face charges including attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading of police and DUI, officials said. He was held on $1 million bail. No serious injuries were reported to any of the victims who were attacked, robbed and struck by the suspect, police said.
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) stops a ball hit by Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) during the fifth inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. Crawford made a single on the play. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the 18th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates a home run against the Seattle Mariners with Alex Bregman (2) during the 18th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., center, celebrates with pitcher Hector Neris, left, and pitcher Cristian Javier, right, after defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
Seattle Mariners fans react after the Houston Astros scored during the 18th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez, right, and Josh Naylor, left, celebrate with Amed Rosario, center, after the Guardians defeated the New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 3 of a baseball AL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Phil Long
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches a pass for a touchdown over Washington linebacker Kamren Fabiculanan during the second half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. Washington won 49-39. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
John Froschauer
George Kambosos Jr. of Australia, right, lands a body blow to United States' Devin Haney as Haney defends his undisputed lightweight boxing title in Melbourne, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Hamish Blair
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
An impersonator of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rides a cow statue during Bolsonaro's campaign event for reelection in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The presidential run-off election is set for Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Silvia Izquierdo
Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng waves to the media as he leaves 11 Downing Street after being sacked by the Prime Minister Liz Truss in London, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Kwarteng has left the government, ahead of an announcement by Prime Minister Liz Truss on changes to an economic package that sparked market turmoil. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London, Friday Oct. 14, 2022, following the sacking of the finance minister in response to a budget that sparked markets chaos. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP)
Daniel Leal
Janelle Monae poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' and the closing evening of the 2022 London Film Festival in London, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Emma Corrin poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of 'My Policeman' at the 2022 London Film Festival in London, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Scott Garfitt
Director Guillermo del Toro poses, with a model of the character Pinocchio, for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' during the 2022 London Film Festival in London, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
England's Tommy Makinson, centre, is tackled by Samoa's Izack Tago, during the Rugby League World Cup group A match between England and Samoa, at St James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Owen Humphreys
Wolves fans react during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dives for a save but ends up bringing down Tottenham's Harry Kane, left, and giving away a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
Mother of Son Sophat, a teen victim of a boat accident, cries by her daughter's coffin during a funeral procession in Koh Chamroeun village, east of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Multiple students in southern Cambodia who were crossing a river have died after the boat they were on capsized Thursday night, officials said. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Heng Sinith
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Caean Couto
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) fumbles while tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant, right, during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The ball was recovered by Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Caean Couto
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
Delegates wearing masks attend the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. China on Sunday opens a twice-a-decade party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes himself as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
Motorists ride their electric-powered scooters on a street during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
Security officers wearing face masks stand guard after the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
Delegates applaud after a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
A person wearing a costume spends time at a fantasy and leisure event that promotes the culture of free time in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Ivan Valencia
Migrants, mostly Venezuelans, walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama hoping to reach the U.S. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts is brought down by Dallas Cowboys' Malik Hooker, bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democratic nominee for governor, addresses attendees at an SEIU union event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Ryan Collerd
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, addresses attendees at an SEIU union event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Ryan Collerd
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., gestures next to an empty podium set up for Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who was invited but did not attend, while making a point in a U.S. Senate debate with Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver during the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Ben Gray
U.S Jennifer Valente celebrates with Mexico's Victoria Velasco Fuentes after winning the gold medal in the Women's Omnium race, at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
Riders compete during the Women's Omnium Points race, at the National Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
A motorists who ran out of gas pushes his vehicle at a TotalEnergies gas station in Bagnolet, near Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Continuing strikes at TotalEnergies group refineries in France seriously disrupted fuel supplies Friday, after the left-wing CGT union rejected a deal over a pay increase that two other unions had agreed to. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Aurelien Morissard
PSG's Neymar celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Cars submerged in water, following heavy thunderstorms, in the village of Agia Pelagia, on the island of Crete, Greece, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. It has been reported that at least one person has died with others missing due to the severe flooding. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos)
Harry Nakos
Texas' Keilan Robinson, left, blocks a punt by Iowa State punter Tyler Perkins (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Ultra-Orthodox Jews wearing prayer shawls perform the Hoshana Rabbah prayer on the seventh day of the weeklong Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City with the Dome of the Rock shrine, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The holiday commemorates the Israelites 40 years of wandering in the desert and a decorated hut is erected outside religious households as a sign of temporary shelter. (AP Photo//Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
Actor Russell Crowe, left, and Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri wave to photographers from the balcony of the mayor's studio, prior to the "Ambassador of Rome in the World" award ceremony, in Rome's Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko, center, challenges for the ball with Salernitana's Lassana Coulibaly, left, and his teammate Tonny Vilhena during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Salernitana at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Indianapolis Colts' Alec Pierce (14) makes a touchdown reception against Jacksonville Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Andrew Putnam of the United States stands on the 14th green during the final round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Tomohiro Ohsumi)
Tomohiro Ohsumi
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) is stopped short of the end zone by Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) fumbles the ball on a play against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks to the media after the Summit of leaders from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), in Astana, Kazakhstan, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Ramil Sitdikov
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Bubba Wallace, right, pushes Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham (6) hits Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) to force a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Nebraska recovered the ball (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on from the dugout during the ninth inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth reacts after hitting a two-run single during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader celebrates after the Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, right, celebrates with relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) after the Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrates after scoring on his inside-the-park home run during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) acknowledges the fans after being relieved during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (6) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) scores a touchdown pat Carolina Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. (28) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is stopped by the New England Patriots defense on a fourth down effort during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. Brisset came up short and the ball was turned over to New England. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard
Visitors watch a transparent multi-curved interactive LED display during the Taiwan Innotech Expo at the World Trade Center in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Chiang Ying-ying
Alana Haim, left and Este Haim arrive at the second annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Jessica Chastain arrives at the second annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Tulane defensive back Jarius Monroe (11) breaks up a pass intended for South Florida wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Relatives of missing miners gather in front of the mine in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Officials said a deadly explosion occurred inside a coal mine in northern Turkey Friday evening, trapping dozens of miners. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Relatives of missing miners, wrapped in blankets, gather in front of the mine in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. There were 110 miners working in the mine when the explosion occurred Friday evening at the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s mine in Amasra. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) scores a 2-point conversion against Southern California during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Trent Nelson
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen jumps over the Michigan State defense for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
