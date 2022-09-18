Police: Man arrested in connection with vehicle burglaries in American Canyon

Napa County sheriff's deputies detained Michael Anthony Sean Phan-Sanchez, 18, at 6:06 p.m. Friday, less than 15 hours after numerous car windows were smashed in south American Canyon, police said in a Facebook announcement. Phan-Sanchez was booked into the Napa County jail on 10 counts of suspected vehicle burglary and 12 counts of suspected vandalism, along with allegations of criminal conspiracy and possessing stolen property.

Before the arrest, police said that the La Vigne neighborhood — located south of American Road and east of Flosden Road, just north of Vallejo city limits — and neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park had been most affected, with at least 11 vehicles identified as burglary targets. The department believes the vehicle windows were smashed between about 3 and 5 a.m. Friday morning, though the extent of losses was not immediately known.