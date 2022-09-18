 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Man arrested in connection with vehicle burglaries in American Canyon

  • 0

American Canyon Police announced the arrest of a Fairfield man in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries early Friday morning.

Napa County sheriff's deputies detained Michael Anthony Sean Phan-Sanchez, 18, at 6:06 p.m. Friday, less than 15 hours after numerous car windows were smashed in south American Canyon, police said in a Facebook announcement. Phan-Sanchez was booked into the Napa County jail on 10 counts of suspected vehicle burglary and 12 counts of suspected vandalism, along with allegations of criminal conspiracy and possessing stolen property.

Before the arrest, police said that the La Vigne neighborhood — located south of American Road and east of Flosden Road, just north of Vallejo city limits — and neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park had been most affected, with at least 11 vehicles identified as burglary targets. The department believes the vehicle windows were smashed between about 3 and 5 a.m. Friday morning, though the extent of losses was not immediately known.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact American Canyon Police at 707-551-0600.

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden spotted travelling through Tottenham in north London in 'The Beast' ahead of Queen's funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News