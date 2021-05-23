Police: Man arrested in Napa after air search

Authorities took to the air as well as the ground to arrest a man Saturday evening in Napa, according to police.
Johnatan Jesus Palacios, 32, was detained at 8:05 p.m. near Jefferson and Spencer streets after several residents reported a man running through backyards and front yards Friday night and into Saturday, according to Napa Police Sgt. Omar Salem. Police were assisted in their search by a California Highway Patrol air unit, he said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Witnesses said the man running through their properties was acting strangely and asking people for water, and showed signs of being under the influence, according to Salem.
Palacios, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on warrants for a felony drunken driving allegation and various misdemeanor counts.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive.
A woman was arrested after demanding money and threatening a clerk at a south Napa gas station.
Napa Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a knife at a residence on the 3500 block of Idlewild Avenue in north Napa.
American Canyon police watched an area that has experienced a series of catalytic converter thefts and arrested some possible thieves.
A confrontation led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
A two-vehicle collision in American Canyon injured one driver and resulted in the other's arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, autho…
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma and Napa counties teamed up to apprehend a residential burglary suspect who rammed an American Can…
A 30-year-old Vallejo woman was being held at the Napa County jail as a suspect in garage and RV burglaries in north Napa.
Napa Police reported stopping a vehicle on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue that was the subject of a felony warrant for involvement in a side s…