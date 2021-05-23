Police: Man arrested in Napa after air search

Authorities took to the air as well as the ground to arrest a man Saturday evening in Napa, according to police.

Johnatan Jesus Palacios, 32, was detained at 8:05 p.m. near Jefferson and Spencer streets after several residents reported a man running through backyards and front yards Friday night and into Saturday, according to Napa Police Sgt. Omar Salem. Police were assisted in their search by a California Highway Patrol air unit, he said.

Witnesses said the man running through their properties was acting strangely and asking people for water, and showed signs of being under the influence, according to Salem.

Palacios, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on warrants for a felony drunken driving allegation and various misdemeanor counts.