 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man arrested in Napa after air search

Police: Man arrested in Napa after air search

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities took to the air as well as the ground to arrest a man Saturday evening in Napa, according to police.

Johnatan Jesus Palacios, 32, was detained at 8:05 p.m. near Jefferson and Spencer streets after several residents reported a man running through backyards and front yards Friday night and into Saturday, according to Napa Police Sgt. Omar Salem. Police were assisted in their search by a California Highway Patrol air unit, he said.

Witnesses said the man running through their properties was acting strangely and asking people for water, and showed signs of being under the influence, according to Salem.

Palacios, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on warrants for a felony drunken driving allegation and various misdemeanor counts.

An American Canyon Police Department motor officer had a close call on Thursday. Remember: Section 23114 of the California Vehicle Code says you need to secure and cover your load (i.e. when going to the dumps).

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News