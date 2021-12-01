Police: Man arrested in Napa after brandishing machete and ax

A disturbance Monday morning at a Napa homeless encampment resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempted assault, police reported.
At 7:30 a.m., Napa dispatchers were informed about a man holding a knife at the encampment in the southeast corner of Kennedy Park west of Highway 221, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina. Officers met with two witnesses and were told that Joseph Kyle Vonkrusze had threatened them with an ax and machete after they walked by his tent, Medina said in an email.
Police placed a telephone call to Vonkrusze, who met them and denied owning either weapon, but a machete and ax matching the witnesses’ descriptions were found in an adjacent tent, according to Medina.
Vonkrusze was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of attempted assault, brandishing a weapon and violating his probation.
