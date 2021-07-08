 Skip to main content
Police: Man arrested in Napa on warrant found with gun, ammunition

A 29-year-old Napa man who was arrested Wednesday night on the city’s south side on a Contra Costa County warrant faces additional allegations of illegal gun possession, according to Napa Police.

At about 7:45 p.m., officers detained Di’Angelo Marquez Rodriguez in the 1000 block of Welch Court, on a warrant alleging carjacking and armed robbery, Lt. Chase Haag said in an email. During the arrest, Marquez Rodriguez was found to have a firearm and an ammunition, which he could not legally possess as a convicted felon, according to Haag.

Napa police released a Nixle alert around the time of the arrest asking people to avoid the area, Haag said.

Marquez Rodriguez was booked into the Napa County jail on the new weapon allegations as well as those listed in the warrant. He was being held Thursday morning on $350,000 bail.

