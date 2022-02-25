Police: Man arrested in Sacramento in connection with 2021 sexual assault in Napa

A former North Bay schoolteacher was arrested last week in Sacramento on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman at a Napa business last year, Napa Police reported.

John Davidson, 55, was detained by police detectives Feb. 17 at a preschool in Sacramento’s Robla School District, where he worked as a special education teacher, according to police Sgt. Pete Piersig. Jail booking information was not available as of Thursday night.

Davidson, whose address was not immediately available, had been sought in connection with an Aug. 25 incident in the 2000 block of Redwood Road, Piersig said in an email.

Two women were inside a business when Davidson entered, walked directly to the woman closer to the door, and tried to grab her breast and kiss her, according to Piersig. When the woman recoiled and pulled away, Davidson immediately left the building and fled in a rental vehicle, but the woman was able to take down the license plate number and the incident was captured on a surveillance camera, Piersig said.

A Napa Police detective learned that Davidson had been contacted regarding the same vehicle causing damage in Santa Rosa, and also at a Sonoma school where he was teaching special education students.

Police also learned from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office that Davidson had vandalized his Sonoma classroom on the same day as the Napa incident and had been fired by the school a day later, Piersig said.

Afterward, Davidson’s location remained unknown until the discovery of records that showed his application for a Sacramento-area teaching job, according to Piersig. Lacking a current home address for Davidson, Napa detectives tracked him to the school where he was arrested, Piersig said.

Davidson had no prior criminal history, and Napa detectives are not aware of any similar incidents involving him, police reported.