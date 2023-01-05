Police: Man arrested minutes after Napa bank robbery

A man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank in Napa Thursday afternoon was arrested within minutes of the theft, police reported.
Napa dispatchers were notified of the robbery at 880 Jefferson St. at 4:26 p.m., and officers arrived at the bank branch within two minutes, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. An employee gave police a description of the suspect and the direction in which his vehicle had left the area, Sedgley said.
Shortly afterward, a Napa Police traffic officer saw a vehicle near Soscol and Imola avenues, where a man left the vehicle and ran north toward Wilkins Avenue, according to Sedgley.
Members of Napa Police and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office then found 29-year-old David Jarrell at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Soscol Avenue, and arrested him with the help of a sheriff’s patrol dog, Sedgley said.
Jarrell, who is believed to live in Rancho Cordova east of Sacramento, was scheduled for booking Thursday night in the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, Sedgley said. He was also on parole in Sacramento County in a previous robbery case and is a suspect in three other robberies in Northern California, according to Sedgley.
Officers were continuing to search for a gun outside the U.S. Bank branch late Thursday, Sedgley added. Anyone with information about a firearm that may have been used in the crime is asked to contact Napa Police at 707-257-9223 and ask for Officer Romero. Those with other tips about the case may ask for Detective Olson.
No shots were fired during the bank robbery, Sedgley reported.
Photos: Napa prepares for major Bay Area storm
Storm
Spectators watched as crews worked to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates on Wednesday while a powerful storm began passing through the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian using an umbrella walked past a sign warning of a flooding hazard at Oxbow Commons in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
People gathered near the Napa River on Wednesday, before authorities closed the Oxbow Commons flood gates to turn the linear park into a flood relief channel during a major Bay Area storm.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walked Wednesday along McKinstry Street in Napa, which was closed later in the day in preparation for shutting nearby flood gates that would turn the Oxbow Commons into a flood bypass for the Napa River downtown.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Leif Bryant a technician with the flood control district cleans dirt from the rivets of the Oxbow Commons Flood Gates near McKinstry Street in Napa on Wednesday. The flood gates will close today in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walks through Oxbow Commons in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Signs warning of a flooding hazard at Oxbow Commons are seen in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A view of the Oxbow Commons as the rain falls in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walking across the First Street Bridge looks down at Oxbow Commons in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Leif Bryant, a technician with the Napa County Flood Control District cleans dirt from the rivets of the Oxbow Commons flood gates near McKinstry Street in Napa on Wednesday. The flood gates closed in anticipation of the major storm approaching the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Spectators gather in a steady rain to watch crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A spectator braves the rain to get video of crews woringk to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Spectators gathered in a steady rain to watch crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday evening, as a powerful storm bore down on the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A crew worked to open the Oxbow Commons flood gates before noon Thursday in downtown Napa. The city and the Napa County flood control district plan to close them again Saturday afternoon ahead of another expected storm in the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A crew works to open the Oxbow Commons flood gates after closing them for less than twenty-four hours in Napa on Thursday. The City plans to close them again on Saturday as another band of significant rainfall heads towards the North Bay.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walks toward Oxbow Commons after the flood gates were reopened less than twenty-four hours after bring closed in Napa on Thursday. The City plans to close them again on Saturday as another band of significant rainfall heads towards the North Bay.
Nick Otto, Register
Kennedy Park encampment
A Napa City employee is seen collecting fallen debris in Kennedy Park caused by strong winds which accompanied the most recent storm to slam into the Bay Area on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
People are seen taking photos of the Napa River from Oxbow Commons on Thursday. The Oxbow Commons flood gates were reopened on Thursday, but city officials say they will be closed again on Saturday as another wave of storms are suppose to hit the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
The Napa Golf Course in Kennedy Park is seen flooded on Thursday.
Nick Otto ,Register
