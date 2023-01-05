Police: Man arrested minutes after Napa bank robbery

A man suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank in Napa Thursday afternoon was arrested within minutes of the theft, police reported.

Napa dispatchers were notified of the robbery at 880 Jefferson St. at 4:26 p.m., and officers arrived at the bank branch within two minutes, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. An employee gave police a description of the suspect and the direction in which his vehicle had left the area, Sedgley said.

Shortly afterward, a Napa Police traffic officer saw a vehicle near Soscol and Imola avenues, where a man left the vehicle and ran north toward Wilkins Avenue, according to Sedgley.

Members of Napa Police and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office then found 29-year-old David Jarrell at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Soscol Avenue, and arrested him with the help of a sheriff’s patrol dog, Sedgley said.

Jarrell, who is believed to live in Rancho Cordova east of Sacramento, was scheduled for booking Thursday night in the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, Sedgley said. He was also on parole in Sacramento County in a previous robbery case and is a suspect in three other robberies in Northern California, according to Sedgley.

Officers were continuing to search for a gun outside the U.S. Bank branch late Thursday, Sedgley added. Anyone with information about a firearm that may have been used in the crime is asked to contact Napa Police at 707-257-9223 and ask for Officer Romero. Those with other tips about the case may ask for Detective Olson.

No shots were fired during the bank robbery, Sedgley reported.

