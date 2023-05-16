Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

A hit-and-run crash late Monday afternoon ended with the driver’s arrest for suspected drunken driving, Napa Police reported.

Officers were called to the scene of the two-vehicle collision at Trower Avenue and Klamath Way shortly before 5 p.m., according to Sgt. Keri Sedgley. A witness followed Scott Joseph Roberts, a 36-year-old Fairfield resident, after he exited his Nissan Altima and went to Sequoia Street, Sedgley said in an email.

Roberts returned to the scene, where police detained him on a felony allegation of causing injury by driving under the influence. He was booked into the Napa County jail on $100,000 bail.

The driver of the second vehicle in the collision complained of pain in his neck, police reported.

