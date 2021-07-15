 Skip to main content
Police: Man arrested on gun allegation after American Canyon traffic stop

A 21-year-old driver was arrested after a vehicle stop early Thursday morning on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, according to American Canyon Police.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by Martin Allen Lake of Vallejo at 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Gadwall Street, American Canyon Police said in a news release. Open alcohol containers were visible inside the vehicle, and police also found a loaded Glock-style 9mm handgun, lacking a serial number, under the driver’s seat, as well as suspected methamphetamine and cocaine, the department said.

Lake was detained and later booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of carrying a firearm that was loaded and not registered to him, both felony counts. No drug-related counts were immediately listed in jail records.

