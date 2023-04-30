A Vallejo man was arrested after the discovery of a loaded gun and suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop Sunday morning, according to American Canyon Police.

At 9:15 a.m., an officer stopped 49-year-old Lotu Tatagamatau Osotonu for suspected drunken driving near the intersection of American Canyon Road and Broadway (Highway 29), according to Sgt. Chet Schneider. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of suspected meth, as well as a loaded .38-caliber revolver in Osotonu’s pocket, Schneider said in an email.

Osotonu was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of gun possession by a felon, drug possession and driving under the influence, according to Schneider.

