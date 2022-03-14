Police: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Napa stabbing, two others detained

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing Sunday afternoon in north Napa, and two other people face felony allegations in connection with the attack, police reported.

Eugene Paul Ritter, 41, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. after the stabbing of a 31-year-old man near Old Soscol Way and Trancas Street, according to Sgt. Pete Piersig of Napa Police. He was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of attempted murder, and was being held without bail Sunday night.

Arrested with Ritter were Donald Lee Ponder, 48, and Jeanna Marie Kessler, 40, who were both booked into jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and criminal conspiracy, according to police. Kessler and Ponder were being held on $25,000 bail.

Napa’s central dispatch center received a report of the assault at 4:37 p.m., and officers found the victim with several stab wounds, as well as three suspects running west through a nearby shopping center in the 600 block of Trancas Street, Piersig said in an email. Ritter and Ponder, who had no listed address, were detained along with Kessler, listed as an Oregon resident.

The stabbing victim, who also has no listed address, was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Piersig.

The victim told police detectives that the three suspects approached him under the Trancas Street bridge south of Trancas Crossing Park before Ritter knocked him down by swinging a metal chain at his leg, swung a rock at his forehead and then sat on him to pin him to the ground, Piersig said. As Kessler and Ponder held the victim down by the shoulders, Ritter stabbed him multiple times, leaving a gash to the left shin that required stitches, according to Piersig.

Ritter then held the knife to the victim’s throat and said he would kill him, leading the victim, fearing for his life, to overpower his attackers and run away, Piersig said, adding that crime scene investigators found suspected blood on the west side of the Trancas bridge.

The victim told police the attack was retaliation for an earlier incident involving a man who was a friend of the three suspects, according to Piersig.

On Friday, the victim reported to police that his bicycle had been stolen after he had locked it at Financial Plaza near Trancas and Soscol, then called police again for assistance on Saturday to report finding the bike in an apartment in the 2900 block of Soscol where the suspects’ friend was, Piersig said. Police arrested the suspects’ friend on several warrants from El Dorado County.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Napa Police Detective Brandt Keown at 707-257-9592, or bkeown@cityofnapa.org.