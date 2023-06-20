A theft of tools from a home led to a Napa man’s arrest early Tuesday morning on a felony burglary allegation, police reported.
The theft was reported shortly before 3:39 a.m. from a garage in the 3000 block of Stadium Avenue, and Napa Police officers arriving at the scene saw 50-year-old Jose Keanoano Ganutan fleeing on a bicycle, according to Sgt. Keri Sedgley. Police detained Ganutan in the 1400 block of Pueblo Avenue and recovered the stolen tools, Sedgley said in an email.
Ganutan was booked into the Napa County jail on $100,000 bail on suspicion of burglary, as well as on misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and methamphetamine possession.
