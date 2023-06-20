Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The theft was reported shortly before 3:39 a.m. from a garage in the 3000 block of Stadium Avenue, and Napa Police officers arriving at the scene saw 50-year-old Jose Keanoano Ganutan fleeing on a bicycle, according to Sgt. Keri Sedgley. Police detained Ganutan in the 1400 block of Pueblo Avenue and recovered the stolen tools, Sedgley said in an email.