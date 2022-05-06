Police: Man arrested on suspicion of vandalizing van near New Tech High School

Napa Police arrested a transient man on an investigation of vandalism and drug possession near New Tech High School Thursday afternoon.

Officers were deployed to New Tech High School after the department received a report of a man vandalizing a van, according to police. The owner of the van told police the man had walked up to the van and began to bang on the doors and windows while shouting derogatory remarks about his Hispanic heritage.

The owner reported the man broke the passenger side mirror and dented the front passenger side door, causing an estimated $600 worth of damage, police said. Officers attempted to arrest the man, who resisted, and reportedly found methamphetamine on him.

Chad Lee Pallet was booked into Napa County jail on investigation of felony vandalism and several misdemeanors.

