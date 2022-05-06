 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Man arrested on suspicion of vandalizing van near New Tech High School

  • Updated
  • 0

Napa Police arrested a transient man on an investigation of vandalism and drug possession near New Tech High School Thursday afternoon.

Officers were deployed to New Tech High School after the department received a report of a man vandalizing a van, according to police. The owner of the van told police the man had walked up to the van and began to bang on the doors and windows while shouting derogatory remarks about his Hispanic heritage.

The owner reported the man broke the passenger side mirror and dented the front passenger side door, causing an estimated $600 worth of damage, police said. Officers attempted to arrest the man, who resisted, and reportedly found methamphetamine on him.

Chad Lee Pallet was booked into Napa County jail on investigation of felony vandalism and several misdemeanors.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive 2.38 carat ‘Frankenstone’ brown diamond discovered in Arkansas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News