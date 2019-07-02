An argument between a couple ended in a Napa man's arrest on Sunday morning.
Police responded to a call in the 1200 block of Eggleston Street and found a couple preparing to leave the apartment complex in a car, according to an email from the Napa Police Department. They said that they had been arguing.
The woman told officers that 20-year-old Brian Reyes-Farfan grabbed her by the hair and shook her, police say. He then hit himself in the face with a can of hairspray, reopening a cut above his eye, police say.
The woman did not suffer any visible injuries, but Reyes-Farfan was treated at Queen of the Valley Hospital.
He was booked into Napa County jail around 8:30 a.m. on suspicion of four misdemeanor charges related to domestic battery and violating a restraining order and probation, jail records show.