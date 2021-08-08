 Skip to main content
Police: Man stabbed at Napa homeless encampment, suspect found by drone

A law-enforcement drone helped lead authorities to a man suspected of stabbing another man Saturday afternoon at a homeless encampment, Napa Police reported.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers were called to an encampment near Kennedy Park after a reported attack there, according to Sgt. Nick Dalessi. One man confronted another over a money dispute and then stabbed the victim in the leg with a knife before the victim used a stick to defend himself, causing the attacker to drop the knife and flee, Dalessi said.

Officers were joined by Napa County sheriff’s deputies, including a team that used a drone to search the area for the suspect, according to Dalessi. About two hours later, deputies found 29-year-old Darren Lee Thompson at a campsite and detained him shortly after 5 p.m., Dalessi said.

Thompson, who has no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and violating his probation.

The stabbing victim was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, according to Dalessi.

