Police: Man stabbed at Napa homeless encampment, suspect found by drone

A law-enforcement drone helped lead authorities to a man suspected of stabbing another man Saturday afternoon at a homeless encampment, Napa Police reported.
Shortly after 3 p.m., officers were called to an encampment near Kennedy Park after a reported attack there, according to Sgt. Nick Dalessi. One man confronted another over a money dispute and then stabbed the victim in the leg with a knife before the victim used a stick to defend himself, causing the attacker to drop the knife and flee, Dalessi said.
Officers were joined by Napa County sheriff’s deputies, including a team that used a drone to search the area for the suspect, according to Dalessi. About two hours later, deputies found 29-year-old Darren Lee Thompson at a campsite and detained him shortly after 5 p.m., Dalessi said.
Thompson, who has no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and violating his probation.
The stabbing victim was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, according to Dalessi.
