Police: Man subdued with bean bag round, arrested after Napa robbery

A robbery Friday afternoon led to a Napa man's arrest after he called on police officers to kill him, according to Napa Police.

Officers were called to Soscol Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. following a reported robbery in the nearby Walmart at 613 Lincoln Ave., where a man had stolen various household items while brandishing a knife at employees, according to Cpl. Dominic DeGuilio.

When police saw the man walking south on Soscol and approached him, the man pulled out his knife, which had about a 6-inch blade, and yelled for the officers to kill him, Napa Police said in a Facebook post. After the man continued walking toward various people, an officer used a shotgun to fire a less-lethal bean bag round that struck and subdued the man, according to the department.

No other people were injured in the incident, DeGuilio said.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Antonio Miguel Belmontes, was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for medical observation. He was then booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony robbery, as well as misdemeanor counts of brandishing a weapon, petty theft and methamphetamine possession.