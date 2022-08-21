Police: Man threatens officer during arrest at Napa business

A man who was arrested outside a Napa business after a disturbance Sunday morning may face an additional felony charge after threatening one of the police officers who detained him, according to Napa Police.

Shortly before 10:46 a.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue after workers at a business reported a man was shouting and acting aggressively, according to Officer Sean Ulitin.

Police arriving at the scene encountered William James Otis Donald, 23, who showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Ulitin said. As police detained Donald, he threatened harm to an officer, according to Ulitin.

Donald, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor counts of public drug intoxication and violating his probation.