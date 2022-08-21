Police: Man threatens officer during arrest at Napa business

A man who was arrested outside a Napa business after a disturbance Sunday morning may face an additional felony charge after threatening one of the police officers who detained him, according to Napa Police.
Shortly before 10:46 a.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue after workers at a business reported a man was shouting and acting aggressively, according to Officer Sean Ulitin.
Police arriving at the scene encountered William James Otis Donald, 23, who showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Ulitin said. As police detained Donald, he threatened harm to an officer, according to Ulitin.
Donald, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor counts of public drug intoxication and violating his probation.
PHOTOS: The Main Street Reunion Car Show returns to downtown Napa
Main Street Reunion 2
A classic car drives down the street at the end of the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion 1
Classic car owners stopped for a quick chat at the end of the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion 3
Visitors checked out a classic car on display during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion 4
An elaborate paint job is seen on the wheel well of a classic car during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion 6
Visitors gather around a classic car during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion 5
Visitors look at a three wheeled 12961 BMW Isetta 300 during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
A visitor looks at classic cars during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
A visitor takes a photograph of a classic car during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
Visitors walk past a classic car that has an American flag painted on the under side of the hood during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
A visitor looks at the interior of a classic car during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto ,Register
Main Street Reunion
Xitlalli Sanchez ,2, sits in a push car next to a 1965 Chevy Impala during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto Register
Main Street Reunion
People sit under an umbrella near a classic car on display during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
A classic car covered in flames has a plastic burger and fries on display in the window during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
Visitors take photos near a classic car during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto ,Register
Main Street Reunion
A chain link steering wheel is seen during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
Visitors checked out the classic cars on display during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
Visitors look at a classic Volkswagen Van during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto ,Register
Main Street Reunion
Visitors look at a classic Volkswagen Van during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
Dick Kohler checks on his 1948 Chevy sedan delivery during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
visitors checked out the classic cars on display during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
Large crowds walked down Third Street during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
Visitors checked out the classic cars on display during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
A classic car drives down the street at the end of the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
Bill Bowen closes the hood on his 1941 Willys Coup after winning best in show during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
The back of a classic car is seen during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto ,Register
Main Street Reunion
Bill Bowen is congratulated after winning best in show for his 1941 Willys Coup during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
A visitor checked out the classic cars on display during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
Main Street Reunion
A man pushes a child in push car past the classic cars on display during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto ,Register
Main Street Reunion
A mannequin’s legs are seen coming out form under a classic car during the annual Main Street Reunion Car Show in Napa on Saturday. All of the cars were pre 1978 Classic Cars and Hot Rods.
Nick Otto, Register
