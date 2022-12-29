Police: Man wounded in Napa shooting

Napa Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening that left one man wounded.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Laurel Street at 6:54 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to police Cpl. Sean Ulitin, who said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

No arrests had been reported in the case as of Thursday morning, and a description of a suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Napa Police at 707-257-9223.

