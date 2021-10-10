Police: Motorcyclist arrested after pursuit from American Canyon to Vallejo

A pursuit early Saturday morning ended with the arrest of a man who exceeded 90 mph during the chase, according to American Canyon Police.
At 12:20 a.m., an American Canyon officer saw a motorcycle traveling at high speed on northbound Flosden Road, according to police Sgt. Jeff Scott. When the officer tried to carry out a traffic stop, the motorcyclist instead made a U-turn and sped south on Flosden, accelerated to more than 90 mph on a road with a 45 mph limit, Scott said.
The motorcyclist, identified as 24-year-old Richard Anthony Obert of Bay Point, ran several red lights as he headed south into Vallejo, where his motorbike stalled at Fairgrounds and Gateway drives, according to Scott.
Police arrested Obert in Vallejo, and a search turned up a loaded revolver that was not registered to him, Scott said.
Obert was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of evading police officers, as well as misdemeanor allegations of reckless driving and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, according to Scott. He was released from jail shortly after 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to booking records.
