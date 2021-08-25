Police: Napa bus passenger hits divider protecting driver

A disturbance Tuesday afternoon on a VINE bus injured its driver and ended with the arrest of a passenger, Napa Police reported.
Shortly before 1 p.m., a man identified as 37-year-old Antonio Arriola Hernandez of Napa boarded the public bus in the 3200 block of Claremont Way, but the bus door closed on him as he tried to exit at Jefferson Street north of Pueblo Avenue, police Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email.
Hernandez became upset, re-entered the VINE bus and hit a Plexiglas divider that protected the driver, according to Medina, who said the driver was repeatedly struck and suffered minor injuries.
After Hernandez left the bus and walked toward Pueblo Avenue, his information, along with a photo taken from the bus, were broadcast to police officers in the area, according to Medina. At 1:02 p.m., an officer saw Hernandez on Permanente Way, and Hernandez, who was on parole, was detained on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. He was booked into the Napa County jail, where he continued to be held Wednesday afternoon.
