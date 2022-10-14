 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Napa man arrested after assaulting neighbor, cutting cables

Napa Police reported the arrest of a man Wednesday afternoon after the department said a neighbors’ dispute at an apartment building escalated into violence and vandalism.

Officers were first called to the complex in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue at 10:23 a.m., after a resident said his neighbor had cut the internet and cable TV lines to his unit, punched him the face, then grabbed a kitchen fork and attempted to attack him again, according to police Sgt. Tommy Keener.

Police could not find the neighbor – identified as 55-year-old Paul James Caid – but were called back to the building at 12:47 p.m. after a reported disturbance between Caid and an electrician hired to repair the damage to Caid’s neighbor’s unit, which Keener said exceeded $1,000. Officers were able to detain Caid in his unit, and he was booked into the Napa County jail.

Caid continued to be held Friday afternoon on suspicion of felony assault and vandalism, as well as a misdemeanor count of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

