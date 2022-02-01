 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Napa man arrested after causing two crashes while driving drunk

A 38-year-old Napa man was arrested Monday evening on a felony drunken driving allegation after back-to-back crashes on Pine Street, police reported.

Shortly before 6:33 p.m., officers were called to a collision at Pine and Walnut streets, then responded to a hit-and-run crash at Pine and Jefferson streets, Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email.

Police encountered Gabriel Rodriguez Garcia, who showed signs of intoxication and admitted to being involved in both wrecks and drinking about a dozen beers, according to Muratori.

Another person involved in the Jefferson-Pine collision complained of pain after the incident, Muratori added.

Rodriguez was detained on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license. He was briefly treated at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Napa County jail.

