Police: Napa man arrested after domestic disturbance, hit-and-run crash

A Napa man faces multiple felony allegations after a domestic disturbance and a hit-and-run crash Saturday, police reported.

Officers were called to a hotel in the 4100 block of Solano Avenue after an altercation, and were told that a suspect was driving away in a truck, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. When police tried to stop the truck, the driver, identified as 51-year-old Jorge Servin Maldonado, sped off and continued to Dover Street, where he struck a parked vehicle, Walund said.

The driver then fled on foot until officers caught up to him at about 7:15 p.m., according to Walund. Servin Maldonado tried to kick officers who were detaining him, and was put into a wrap-style restraint to immobilize his legs, Walund said.

A woman interviewed by police said Servin Maldonado assaulted her at the hotel, tore a telephone from a hotel wall, threatened her and also threatened to send a person to harm her relative, according to Walund, who added that suspected drugs were found on Servin Maldonado as he was booked into the Napa County jail.

Servin Maldonado was held on felony allegations of making criminal threats, resisting police, false imprisonment, vandalism, and bringing a controlled substance into a jail, then released shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to jail records. He also was booked on misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, leaving the scene of a vehicle accident, and interfering with a wireless phone call.

