Police: Napa man arrested after trading explicit video and photos with underage person

Napa Police announced the arrest of a 24-year-old resident on felony allegations of exchanging sexually explicit pictures and video with a minor online.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Junior Manuel Cantera was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Park Avenue, the department said in a news release. He was booked into the Napa County jail, where he was being held Tuesday on $100,000 bail for investigation of sending harmful matter to a child, contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex crime or other felony, and possessing child pornography.

The allegations stem from a long-distance relationship Cantera struck up with a 16-year-old, with whom he exchanged photos and videos of a sexual nature through the Snapchat app, according to police, who said the department acted on an online tip reported from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search warrant was issued for Cantera’s Snapchat account, revealing several other explicit videos of underage females, the department said in its statement.

Napa Police’s investigation into the case is continuing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer J. Velasquez at 707-257-9223 or jvelasquez@cityofnapa.org.