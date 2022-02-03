 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Napa man arrested after video of teen showering found on phone

A Napa man has been arrested after secretly shot photographs and videos of his nude teenage stepdaughter were found on his smartphone, according to police.

Luis Arturo Hernandez Miranda, 44, was detained at his home at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of a felony count of possessing child pornography and a misdemeanor count of annoying a minor, Napa Police Sgt. Pete Piersig said in an email.

The case arose from an April 2021 complaint filed by the 17-year-old girl’s mother after she found several nude images on her husband’s phone and confronted him, according to Piersig. After Hernandez Miranda left the home, his wife reported the incident to Napa Police and an investigation began.

Officers contacted Hernandez Miranda at his Cooper Court workplace, where he turned over his cellphones, Piersig reported.

A detective specializing in electronic evidence found several hundred still images and video clips showing the teen fully or partially nude, doing routine activities like showering and dressing, and apparently unaware she was being filmed. The girl later confirmed she was the person in the images and that she was filmed without her knowledge, according to Piersig.

Police detectives met with Hernandez Miranda Wednesday afternoon, when he was arrested and jailed, Piersig said. He was being held Thursday morning on $50,000 bail.

