Police: Napa man arrested for suspected elder abuse after police standoff

Napa Police arrested a Napa man at his Justin Court home Thursday evening on suspicion of elder abuse after hearing a report of abuse from that man’s parents earlier in the day.

The arrest came after an hour of phone negotiations with a negotiator from the Napa District Attorney’s Office, who was backed at the man’s house by armored vehicles from the Napa Sheriff’s Office and the Napa Police Department, police said. Streets in the area were closed during the standoff.

According to police, the man’s parents, both in their late 70s, came to the Napa police department Thursday afternoon to report ongoing issues with their 48-year-old son, Brian Carlson. The parents told police Carlson had threatened to kill one of them while holding a firearm on Wednesday.

The parents also reported several other interactions with Carlson where he threatened to shoot either them or himself, police said. They told police Carlson was in possession of multiple firearms and ammunition. Carlson also told his parents that if they called the police, he’d be ready for them, implying he would shoot at the police, according to a police press release.

The parents reported to the police that they were scared of Carlson and afraid to have him in the house any longer. In response, the police responded with its crisis response unit and obtained an arrest warrant for Carlson and a search warrant for his residence on Justin Court.

After talking with the negotiator for an hour, Carlson agreed to come out of the house and was taken into custody. He denied having any guns, police said, but was seen moving around inside the house. Detectives found an open and empty gun safe inside and located several firearms registered to Carlson hidden throughout the house.

Carlson was booked into Napa County Jail on investigation of felony charges of elder abuse and making criminal threats.

