Police: Napa man arrested on felony gun allegations

A Napa man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of illegally owning a firearm and ammunition, police reported.

At 5:13 a.m., officers were called to a reported domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 700 block of Trancas Street, Napa Police Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email. Police contacted 27-year-old Ezekiel Delmar Paz and, while checking the apartment for other occupants, found a black handgun on the bedroom floor that was loaded with 16 live rounds, according to Muratori.

A record check also indicated Paz was a convicted felon and was barred from owning a gun, Muratori said.

Paz was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of illegal firearm and ammunition possession by a felon, as well as illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, violating his post-release supervision terms, and gang participation, according to police.

