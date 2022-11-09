Police: Napa man arrested on felony gun allegations

A Napa man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of illegally owning a firearm and ammunition, police reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

At 5:13 a.m., officers were called to a reported domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 700 block of Trancas Street, Napa Police Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email. Police contacted 27-year-old Ezekiel Delmar Paz and, while checking the apartment for other occupants, found a black handgun on the bedroom floor that was loaded with 16 live rounds, according to Muratori.

A record check also indicated Paz was a convicted felon and was barred from owning a gun, Muratori said.

Paz was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of illegal firearm and ammunition possession by a felon, as well as illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, violating his post-release supervision terms, and gang participation, according to police.