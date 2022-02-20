Police: Napa man arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with multiple small fires

A 19-year-old Napa man arrested late Saturday night faces arson allegations that are connected to multiple small fires last week, police reported.

Luke Bradley was detained at 11:18 p.m. in the 1700 block of Industrial Way on suspicion of three felony arson counts. The allegations are linked to several fires Bradley admitted setting Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as other fires, according to Sgt. Mike Walund of Napa Police, who said Bradley had a torch lighter on him at the time of his arrest.

Bradley was booked into the Napa County jail, where he was being held Sunday afternoon.

Fire and police agencies in the city of Napa were called to at least 15 separate fire incidents after sunset Tuesday, as well as three fires Wednesday night. No injuries or structural damage were reported in the incidents.

On Tuesday, a fire off Soscol Avenue and First Street around 8:45 p.m. was followed by numerous others over about two hours, as far north as Highway 29’s interchange with Trancas Street and Redwood Road. A section of Pueblo Avenue was closed during the firefighting effort.

Tuesday’s fires occurred on a night when Napa-area winds measured 12 mph from the northwest with gusts peaking at 25 mph, conditions Napa Fire officials said could have raised the threat level to property and people.

Three more fires broke out Wednesday, including one on a fence at Main Street and Central Avenue and another in a Dumpster at Northwood Elementary School. A third fire near Highway 29 forced the temporary shutdown of a freeway on-ramp at Lincoln Avenue.