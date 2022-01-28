Police: Napa man arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob Redwood Road 7-Eleven with a knife

Napa police arrested a Napa man early in the morning Thursday on suspicion of attempting to rob the 7-Eleven at 2010 Redwood Road with a knife.

Eduardo Jose Salazar, 26, dressed in black and in possession of a knife, asked the 7-Eleven clerk to hand over the money in the register, police said. The employee refused to give him the money. Salazar then reportedly knocked items off the shelves and counters, police said.

Police responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon at the store. Surveillance footage corroborated the clerk’s story, according to police.

Police found Salazar, who matched the clerk’s description, in a nearby parking lot and arrested him. Salazar was booked into Napa County jail at 2:48 a.m. on Thursday for investigation on charges of attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.