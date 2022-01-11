 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Napa man arrested on suspicion of dirt bike theft

A vehicle stop early Tuesday morning outside a Napa supermarket led to the rider’s arrest on suspicion of felony theft, according to police.

At about 2:20 a.m., a Napa Police officer saw a man in the parking lot of Safeway at 3375 Jefferson St., riding a dirk bike that was not authorized for street use, the department said in a news release. The officer learned that the bike had been taken from an address on Harrison Avenue without the owner’s consent, according to the statement.

A search of the rider, identified as 29-year-old Jorge Guzman-Herrera of Napa, also revealed a suspected glass methamphetamine smoking pipe, and Guzman-Herrera also had two bench warrants for misdemeanors, police reported. He was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, possessing stolen property, and a misdemeanor county of possessing drug paraphernalia.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News