Police: Napa man arrested on suspicion of stealing car after hit and run

A hit and run traffic collision just after midnight Thursday morning at the intersection of Soscol Avenue and McKinstry Street ended in the arrest of a Napa man on suspicion of stealing a vehicle, causing property damage in the collision and possessing methamphetamine, according to police.

Napa police responded to a report of the collision and found the vehicle, an Infiniti FX 35, had collided with a fence. Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle had walked toward downtown Napa, according to police, and the officers determined the vehicle had been stolen.

Police found and arrested Brandon Pollin, 34, who matched the description witnesses gave of the driver of the vehicle, according to police. He was booked into Napa County jail for investigation of stealing the vehicle, a felony charge, as well as misdemeanor drug and property damage charges.