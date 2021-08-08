Police: Napa man faces assault allegation after girlfriend attacked with baseball bat

A domestic dispute early Saturday morning escalated into a baseball bat attack, resulting in a Napa man’s arrest on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, according to police.

Jesse Arthur Stockman, 32, was detained in connection with the attack at a home where he and the victim lived in the 2400 block of Old Sonoma Road, police Sgt. Nick Dalessi reported. He was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and domestic violence.

Officers who were called to the disturbance at 2:24 a.m. found the woman bleeding from the face, and learned that Stockman had punched her and then kicked her in the head after she fell, according to Dalessi. When the woman tried to flee the home, Stockman threatened to kill her, and picked up a baseball bat and struck her about five times on the arms as she covered her face, Dalessi added.

The woman was treated at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and released, and a judge granted her a protective order, according to Dalessi.