 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Napa Valley Register is partnering with Napa County Farm Bureau who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Police: Napa man faces felony allegations after abusing fiancée

  • 0

A 40-year-old Napa man faces potential charges including kidnapping, domestic violence and false imprisonment after an incident involving his fiancée, police reported.

On Dec. 18, Napa Police officers were called to an apartment building in the 2500 block of Imola Avenue after a reported assault, according to Sgt. Tommy Keener. A resident, Jesse Darnell Miller, dragged a woman through the apartment, took her keys, purse and wallet, and blocked her from leaving the residence when she tried to go, Keener said Saturday, adding that the woman sustained minor but visible injuries.

Miller left the apartment before officers arrived but was arrested there at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to Keener. He was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony kidnapping, robbery, domestic violence and false imprisonment.

Miller was released at 6:40 p.m. Thursday on $250,000 bail, according to jail booking records.

People are also reading…

Police have confirmed that Apple’s AirTags are being used by stalkers to track victims, as well as by thieves to steal cars. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter weather slams holiday travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News