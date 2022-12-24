Police: Napa man faces felony allegations after abusing fiancée

On Dec. 18, Napa Police officers were called to an apartment building in the 2500 block of Imola Avenue after a reported assault, according to Sgt. Tommy Keener. A resident, Jesse Darnell Miller, dragged a woman through the apartment, took her keys, purse and wallet, and blocked her from leaving the residence when she tried to go, Keener said Saturday, adding that the woman sustained minor but visible injuries.