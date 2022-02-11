 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Napa police investigating armed robbery at Black Bear Diner parking lot

  Updated

The Napa Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a woman’s purse Friday at the Black Bear Diner parking lot in the city of Napa. 

At 11:58 a.m. a woman was heading toward the Black Bear Diner restaurant, located at 303 Soscol Ave., when a bright blue sedan pulled up, police said. The driver of the sedan, identified by police as an adult black male, pulled out a handgun and took the woman’s purse, which contained her phone and other items, according to police. Then, the driver sped off toward Gasser Drive.

Napa police attempted to track the stolen phone, and later located it behind the Walmart in Napa, at 681 Lincoln Ave.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Napa Police detective Garrett Wade at 707-257-9509.

