Police: Napa police investigating armed robbery at Black Bear Diner parking lot

The Napa Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a woman’s purse Friday at the Black Bear Diner parking lot in the city of Napa.

At 11:58 a.m. a woman was heading toward the Black Bear Diner restaurant, located at 303 Soscol Ave., when a bright blue sedan pulled up, police said. The driver of the sedan, identified by police as an adult black male, pulled out a handgun and took the woman’s purse, which contained her phone and other items, according to police. Then, the driver sped off toward Gasser Drive.