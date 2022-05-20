Police: Napa teen shot on Collier Boulevard late Wednesday

Napa Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Collier Boulevard late Wednesday, and found a teenager injured from a gunshot wound that wasn't life threatening, according to a Thursday Napa Police Department press release.

American Medical Response and the Napa Fire Department transported the teenager to a local hospital. Police have contacted witnesses and canvassed the area, the release stated. Napa police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident who hasn’t been contacted to contact detective Kevin Skillings at 7070-257-9466 or kskillings@cityofnapa.org.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.