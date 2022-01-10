 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Napa traffic stop ends with arrest after 2 pounds of meth found in vehicle

A vehicle stop Sunday night in north Napa resulted in the arrest of a Suisun City man on drug-related felony allegations, according to police.

At 9:50 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at California Boulevard and Trancas Street, according to police Sgt. Mike Walund. A search of the vehicle revealed 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, an ounce of suspected heroin, and a quantity of suspected fentanyl, along with cash and packaging materials, Walund said.

Afterward, 42-year-old Luke Aston was detained and booked into the Napa County jail. He was being held Monday for investigation of possessing and transporting controlled substances with intent to sell.

