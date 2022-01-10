Police: Napa traffic stop ends with arrest after 2 pounds of meth found in vehicle

A vehicle stop Sunday night in north Napa resulted in the arrest of a Suisun City man on drug-related felony allegations, according to police.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
At 9:50 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at California Boulevard and Trancas Street, according to police Sgt. Mike Walund. A search of the vehicle revealed 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, an ounce of suspected heroin, and a quantity of suspected fentanyl, along with cash and packaging materials, Walund said.
Afterward, 42-year-old Luke Aston was detained and booked into the Napa County jail. He was being held Monday for investigation of possessing and transporting controlled substances with intent to sell.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting shortly, police reported. No injuries were reported.
A man robbed the CVS pharmacy on Trancas Street in Napa of narcotics, possibly using a gun.
A traffic stop by American Canyon police led to a firearms and drug arrest.
A smash-and-grab theft of jewelry from the American Canyon Walmart led to a short vehicle chase and the arrest of a Vallejo man, according to police.
Napa Police are seeking tips on a shooting incident and a stabbing.