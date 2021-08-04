Police: Napa woman arrested on felony DUI allegation after Highway 29 crash injures driver

A two-vehicle collision early Wednesday morning in south Napa resulted in the arrest of one driver on suspicion of felony drunken driving, according to police.

At 12:05 a.m., officers from Napa Police and the California Highway Patrol were called to the intersection of Highways 29 and 12/121 after a crash involving a 2016 Ford Mustang and a Jeep Liberty, according to police Sgt. Aaron Medina. The Ford was headed south on 29 when it ran a red light and broadsided the Jeep as it was turning left from eastbound 12/121 onto northbound 29, Medina said in an email.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Napa officers detained 22-year-old Aidet Hernandez of Napa, the driver of the Ford, after running field sobriety tests and finding open alcohol containers in her car, according to Medina. She was treated for injuries at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, and then booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence.

The man driving the Jeep suffered a forearm injury in the collision, Medina said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.