Police pursuit starts in American Canyon, ends with arrest in Vallejo

A Vallejo man was arrested after leading American Canyon Police officers on a vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving night, according to the department.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, an officer pulled over a car driven by 42-year-old Michael Anthony Billingsley at Broadway and American Canyon Road, according to Sgt. Chet Schneider. After initially stopping and talking to the officer, Billingsley drove off and led police on a pursuit south into Vallejo, Schneider said.

During the pursuit, Billingsley exceeded 60 mph on city streets, ran stop signs and struck a curb before finally stopping again in a parking lot on Fairgrounds Drive, according to Schneider. Billingsley then tried to flee on foot but was detained with the aid of a patrol dog, Schneider said.

During the arrest, Billingsley was found with suspected fentanyl and a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in Arizona, Schneider added.

Billingsley was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony evasion of police, illegal handgun possession and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was also being held on a Solano County warrant, according to Schneider.

Thursday’s vehicle pursuit was the third to take place in American Canyon in six days. On Nov. 18, two 18-year-old city residents were arrested after leading police on a chase that ended with a crash in Vallejo, and police were involved in another pursuit Tuesday that exceeded 100 mph before the driver eluded officers, according to American Canyon Police.