Police: Pursuit starts in American Canyon, ends with crash into Napa home

A 56-year-old Hayward man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a vehicle pursuit that extended from American Canyon to Vallejo and ended in Napa, according to police.

At about 1:40 a.m., American Canyon Police officers were dispatched to a vehicle theft in progress in the 300 block of Los Altos Drive, police said in a news release. The officers saw a 2006 Ford F-350 pickup truck heading south on Elliott Drive and attempted to stop it, but the driver did not yield and a pursuit began.

The pursuit continued south into Vallejo and then onto northbound Highway 29 back into American Canyon, police said. Napa County sheriff’s deputies, assisting police, set up spike strips on the highway near Green Island Road, and the spikes, deflated a front tire on the stolen truck. However, the driver continued driving on the bare rim, reaching speeds close to 100 mph, according to police.

Officers and deputies continued following the Ford on northbound Highway 29 into Napa, and the California Highway Patrol provided air and ground support.

The pickup continued north onto Highway 221, Soscol Avenue and finally Big Ranch Road, where it crashed into a home in the 5000 block, according to American Canyon Police. No injuries were reported in the wreck.

The driver, identified as Albert Antonio Mayfield, surrendered to officers after the crash. Officers learned Mayfield faced several felony warrants in Alameda County, including one alleging vehicle theft. He also admitted to officers that he had recently used methamphetamine and cocaine, police said.

Mayfield was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of evading police officers, vehicle theft and larceny. He was being held Wednesday morning on $50,000 bail.