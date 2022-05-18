Police: Robbery at Napa transit center leads to arrest

Napa Police reported the arrest of a 45-year-old woman in connection with a robbery at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center Monday afternoon.

At about 12:20 p.m., officers were called to the transit hub at 625 Burnell St. after a disabled 64-year-old woman was reportedly robbed there, according to police Sgt. Brett Muratori. After receiving a description of a suspect, police went to the side yard of a nearby home and detained Sommer Wesselman, who police described as a transient woman with connections to Carson City, Nevada.

After the victim had her cellphone taken from her and a necklace ripped off her neck, she yelled for help and got the attention of a Vine transit employee, who approached her and Wesselman, according to Muratori. Wesselman gave up the stolen items and fled the station before officers arrested her, Muratori said in an email.

Wesselman was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony robbery, and was being held Tuesday afternoon on $100,000 bail.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com