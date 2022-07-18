Police seek information after shooting in Napa; no injuries reported

Napa Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night.

Officers were sent to the area of Menlo Avenue and Sonoma Street at about 9:45 p.m., after a witness heard gunshots and saw a vehicle flee toward California Boulevard, according to Sgt. Brett Muratori. Police found several spent shell casings in the 1500 block of Menlo Avenue, he said in an email.

Later, American Canyon Police officers located the vehicle that had been reported leaving the scene of the shooting, and found bullet holes in the trunk and rear bumper, according to Muratori.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the case remained under investigation Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Officer Brandon Browne of Napa Police at 707-257-9223 or bbrowne@cityofnapa.org.