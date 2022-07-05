Police seek men who stole from American Canyon Walmart, drove wrong way during escape

American Canyon Police are searching for two men in connection to a theft Sunday morning from the local Walmart, which they said ended with a vehicle driving into the wrong direction of traffic after the theft.

At about 7 a.m., security officers in the Walmart at 7011 Main St. reported the men stealing video games and other merchandise, according to Police Chief Rick Greenberg.

As officers tried to stop one of the men as he drove off in a silver-colored truck, the driver headed south toward Vallejo, at one point driving into the opposing lanes of traffic, Greenberg said in an email. Police eventually called off their pursuit out of safety concerns for bystanders.

Police are following leads in the case, according to Greenberg, who said the suspects may face charges of theft and felony evasion of law enforcement officers.