Police: Shooting reported at Napa apartment complex, man arrested

An 18-year-old Napa man was arrested Saturday night, just over an hour after gunfire was reported at a Napa apartment complex, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Pueblo Avenue at 10:58 p.m. after a reported shooting, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina. Three suspects got into an argument with a group of people at the apartment complex, then yelled gang slurs and fired three shots from a handgun, Medina said in an email, adding no people, cars or structures were hit by the gunfire. One shell casing was found at the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspects fled in a red truck and a gray two-door vehicle, according to Medina. While officers were taking witness statements, one witness pointed out a gray vehicle passing by, he said.

Officers began following the vehicle at California Boulevard and Pueblo Avenue, and stopped the vehicle at the 76 service station at Redwood Road and Solano Avenue, according to Medina.

A person in the vehicle, Angel Danny Delacruz, was detained at 11:59 p.m. and was found to have a loaded 9mm Glock-type handgun with a high-capacity magazine, along with brass knuckles, a knife, and a blue bandana, Medina said.