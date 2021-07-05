Police: Shooting reported at Napa apartment complex, man arrested

An 18-year-old Napa man was arrested Saturday night, just over an hour after gunfire was reported at a Napa apartment complex, according to police.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Pueblo Avenue at 10:58 p.m. after a reported shooting, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina. Three suspects got into an argument with a group of people at the apartment complex, then yelled gang slurs and fired three shots from a handgun, Medina said in an email, adding no people, cars or structures were hit by the gunfire. One shell casing was found at the scene.
Witnesses told police the suspects fled in a red truck and a gray two-door vehicle, according to Medina. While officers were taking witness statements, one witness pointed out a gray vehicle passing by, he said.
Officers began following the vehicle at California Boulevard and Pueblo Avenue, and stopped the vehicle at the 76 service station at Redwood Road and Solano Avenue, according to Medina.
A person in the vehicle, Angel Danny Delacruz, was detained at 11:59 p.m. and was found to have a loaded 9mm Glock-type handgun with a high-capacity magazine, along with brass knuckles, a knife, and a blue bandana, Medina said.
Delacruz was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of possessing a loaded firearm while participating in a street gang, illegally possessing a large-capacity magazine, and possessing brass knuckles. He was being held Monday on $100,000 bail.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
The Napa County Coroner's Office has identified the man who drowned at Lake Berryessa on June 27.
Law enforcement officers pursued a man on a motorcycle during a nighttime chase across two counties.
Napa Police is investigating an assault that took place in a downtown parking lot.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
A Livermore woman was arrested on a felony child endangerment count after a suspected DUI crash with a 3-year-old girl in her truck, according…
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
Motorists were phoning 911 to report a motorist running red lights, running vehicles off the road, and nearly causing a head-on collision in t…
A Napa man was arrested after a confrontation at a Browns Valley park and a rock-throwing incident that caused a vehicle crash, according to police.
American Canyon police got a call from a resident who reported a car burglary in progress on Stetson Drive.
Napa Police officers disrupted an attempted burglary of a cannabis dispensary, arresting two men, according to the department.