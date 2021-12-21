 Skip to main content
Police: Shooting reported on Highway 29 in north Napa; suspect detained

A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shooting that targeted a vehicle in north Napa, police reported.

At about 12:04 p.m., the driver of one vehicle fired a gun toward another vehicle on southbound Highway 29 at the Oak Knoll Avenue intersection, according to police Cpl. Marcus Martinez, who said no injuries were reported. Later, officers detained a man on Imola Avenue on Napa’s south side in connection with the shooting incident, Martinez said.

The suspect, whose vehicle was registered out of state, had not yet been booked into the Napa County jail as of 1 p.m., and his name was not immediately available. Possible allegations may include shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon, among other felonies.

Highway 29 remained open after the incident and there was no threat to the public afterward, according to Martinez.

