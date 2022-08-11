 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police: Shooting reported on Wimbledon Street in Napa

  • Updated
  • 0
Napa shooting

Napa Police reported a shooting Thursday night in the 2600 block of Wimbledon Street.

 Napa Police Department photo, via Facebook

Napa Police advised people to avoid the 2600 block of Wimbledon Street after a shooting was reported Thursday night.

Officers were called to the street near Imola Avenue and Foster Road at about 8:11 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.

Napa Police issued its advisory to avoid the area at about 9 p.m. on the department’s Facebook page. An investigation into the shooting was underway and there was no ongoing threat to the community, the agency said.

Further details were not immediately available as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the Florida Python Challenge?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News