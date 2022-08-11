Police: Shooting reported on Wimbledon Street in Napa

Napa Police advised people to avoid the 2600 block of Wimbledon Street after a shooting was reported Thursday night.

Officers were called to the street near Imola Avenue and Foster Road at about 8:11 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.

Napa Police issued its advisory to avoid the area at about 9 p.m. on the department’s Facebook page. An investigation into the shooting was underway and there was no ongoing threat to the community, the agency said.

Further details were not immediately available as of 10 p.m. Thursday.