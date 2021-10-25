Police: Shots fired during robbery on downtown Napa street

At least two gunshots were fired during a strong-arm robbery early Saturday morning in downtown Napa, according to police.

At 1:17 a.m., Napa Police received several reports of a robbery near the intersection of Franklin and First streets, according to Lt. Chase Haag. Four women were standing at the street corner waiting for an Uber vehicle when they were approached by two males, one armed with a handgun and the other with a shotgun, Haag said in an email.

The males demanded the women’s purses, and a struggle ensued between one of the suspects and one of the women, resulting in the two ending up in the middle of the street in front of the Andaz hotel, according to Haag. During the struggle, at least two shots were fired by the suspect as the gun was pointed toward the ground, Haag said.

Officers later recovered two spent 9mm casings, one in front of the hotel and the other at the southwest corner of Franklin and First, according to Haag, who said no one was struck by gunfire.

Police described the suspects as tall males with face coverings, and said both got away with the women’s purses and cellphones before fleeing in a vehicle that was last seen heading east on Third Street.