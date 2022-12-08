Police shut down Napa street during weapons arrest

Police shut down a Napa street for an hour Wednesday while arresting two people and recovering an unlicensed rifle and ammunition, according to authorities.

Jaime Mendoza Torres, 21, and a female relative, 42-year-old Helia Avina Torres, were arrested in a duplex in the 20600 block of Linda Vista Drive, according to Napa Police Lt. Veronica Rodrigues. The arrests followed a warrant search of the home that turned up an AR-15-style rifle with no serial number, along with ammunition and firearm parts that could have been used to build unregistered “ghost guns,” Rodrigues said Thursday.

During the search, officers shut down a block of Linda Vista Drive and nearby Morgan Lane, and Napa Police issued a Nixle alert asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police arrived at the duplex at 4 p.m. to serve a warrant on Mendoza for a firearms violation, and closed the street because their search was considered high-risk, Rodrigues said. The operation involved the department’s special enforcement unit, tactical team and SWAT team.

Mendoza and Torres were booked into the Napa County jail. Allegations against Mendoza, who was still in custody Thursday morning, included illegal firearm manufacture, unsafe firearm storage and child endangerment, a count Rodrigues said was imposed because a 2-year-old child had access to weapons in the home. (The child was not inside at the time of the arrests, according to police.) Mendoza also faces a charge enhancement for gang participation.

Torres was booked on suspicion of child endangerment, illegal firearm manufacture and unsafe firearm storage. She was released shortly before midnight Thursday morning on $50,000 bail, according to jail booking records.