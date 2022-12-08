 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police shut down Napa street during weapons arrest

  • 0
Rifle found during Napa arrest

Officers recovered this AR-15-style rifle during the arrest of two people on weapon and other allegations at a Napa duplex on Wednesday, according to Napa Police.

 Courtesy of the Napa Police Department

Police shut down a Napa street for an hour Wednesday while arresting two people and recovering an unlicensed rifle and ammunition, according to authorities.

Jaime Mendoza Torres, 21, and a female relative, 42-year-old Helia Avina Torres, were arrested in a duplex in the 20600 block of Linda Vista Drive, according to Napa Police Lt. Veronica Rodrigues. The arrests followed a warrant search of the home that turned up an AR-15-style rifle with no serial number, along with ammunition and firearm parts that could have been used to build unregistered “ghost guns,” Rodrigues said Thursday.

During the search, officers shut down a block of Linda Vista Drive and nearby Morgan Lane, and Napa Police issued a Nixle alert asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police arrived at the duplex at 4 p.m. to serve a warrant on Mendoza for a firearms violation, and closed the street because their search was considered high-risk, Rodrigues said. The operation involved the department’s special enforcement unit, tactical team and SWAT team.

People are also reading…

Mendoza and Torres were booked into the Napa County jail. Allegations against Mendoza, who was still in custody Thursday morning, included illegal firearm manufacture, unsafe firearm storage and child endangerment, a count Rodrigues said was imposed because a 2-year-old child had access to weapons in the home. (The child was not inside at the time of the arrests, according to police.) Mendoza also faces a charge enhancement for gang participation.

Torres was booked on suspicion of child endangerment, illegal firearm manufacture and unsafe firearm storage. She was released shortly before midnight Thursday morning on $50,000 bail, according to jail booking records.

2021 marked the year with the highest gun death’s rate in the United States. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

112822-nvr-nws-cops_merged

112822-nvr-nws-cops_merged

Two Napa men were arrested Friday afternoon in connection with burglaries at two Upvalley homes, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Train service in Nigeria capital resumes after deadly attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News