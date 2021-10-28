Police: Six arrested after theft from Napa clothing outlet store

A group of six males who were arrested after a theft from a Napa clothing store Wednesday afternoon may be connected to other thefts in the county, Napa Police reported.

At 2:17 p.m., the Polo Ralph Lauren shop at Napa Premium Outlets near Freeway Drive reported a group of males grabbing various items and then fleeing, two of them on foot toward Kilburn Avenue and the others into a Toyota Avalon sedan, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina. A Polo employee followed the suspects and got the car’s license plate number, Medina said in an email.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Police officers recognized the Toyota and the description of the suspects as matching a reported theft from the same outlet store Tuesday, the day before, according to Medina.

An officer located the car as it passed him at Highway 29 and the Imola Avenue exit, and police stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Highways 29 and 221 with help from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and a California Highway Patrol aircraft, Medina said, adding that the southbound lanes of 29 were closed during the police stop.

All of the car’s occupants were detained by police, and about $2,000 in Ralph Lauren merchandise was recovered, along with items from other outlet stores, according to Medina.

Theft of $30,000 worth of sunglasses in Napa leads to police chase; three arrested A reported theft Friday from the Sunglass Hut outlet led to a pursuit and the arrest of three suspects in Richmond, according to Napa Police.

The only adult suspect, 18-year-old Jorge Murillo Becerra of Vallejo, was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of criminal conspiracy before being released shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Five male juveniles were taken to the Napa County juvenile hall.

The case remained under investigation Thursday, and Napa Police said the Polo incident may be related to other thefts elsewhere in Napa. Police are pursuing charges of grand theft and organized retail theft in the case, according to Medina.

Wednesday's theft was the second reported at the Napa outlet mall in less than two weeks. On Oct. 15, two San Francisco women and a teenager were arrested following a vehicle pursuit after more than $30,000 worth of sunglasses were stolen from the Sunglass Hut, according to police.