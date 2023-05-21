A shelter-in-place order in American Canyon was lifted Sunday morning after nearly six hours, when an allegedly armed man was taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement.

The order was issued in the area of Gisela Drive and Rio del Mar at 3:03 a.m. by the Napa County Sheriff's Office and was lifted at 8:54 a.m.

SWAT teams from both the sheriff's office and Napa Police responded, along with sheriff's deputies contracted with American Canyon Police, according to sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford.

Deputies were called to the area, which Wofford declined to further specify, after a person reported the man had allegedly fired a gun inside a residence.

The man was taken into custody around 8:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported.