Police: Suspect in American Canyon catalytic converter theft, pursuit arrested in Barstow

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Julio Cesar Chavez-Ledesma, 26, was arrested in Barstow on Thursday, less than 48 hours after an American Canyon resident reported being threatened with a gun while the catalytic converter was cut from their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Friday.
Chavez-Ledesma was detained by Barstow Police officers outside a Walmart, according to the San Bernardino County jail log. He was transferred to Napa County custody was being held in the Napa jail late Saturday on $200,000 bail for investigation of robbery, grand theft, assault, felony evasion of police and criminal conspiracy.
The arrest stemmed from a Tuesday incident on Iron Horse Drive, during which one man vandalized a car while a second man pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the car’s owner, American Canyon Police said earlier.
Officers followed a Toyota Corolla sedan after the theft but ended their pursuit on Highway 37 during the evening rush hour for safety reasons, according to police, who said the driver rammed a patrol car while fleeing.
Anyone with information about the theft or pursuit is asked to call the Napa central dispatch center at 707-253-4451.
Photos: Grim grinning ghosts have taken over this Napa man's front yard.