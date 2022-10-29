 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Suspect in American Canyon catalytic converter theft, pursuit arrested in Barstow

A man suspected of leading American Canyon Police on a pursuit on Tuesday has been arrested more than 400 miles away, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Julio Cesar Chavez-Ledesma, 26, was arrested in Barstow on Thursday, less than 48 hours after an American Canyon resident reported being threatened with a gun while the catalytic converter was cut from their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Friday.

Chavez-Ledesma was detained by Barstow Police officers outside a Walmart, according to the San Bernardino County jail log. He was transferred to Napa County custody was being held in the Napa jail late Saturday on $200,000 bail for investigation of robbery, grand theft, assault, felony evasion of police and criminal conspiracy.

The arrest stemmed from a Tuesday incident on Iron Horse Drive, during which one man vandalized a car while a second man pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the car’s owner, American Canyon Police said earlier.

Officers followed a Toyota Corolla sedan after the theft but ended their pursuit on Highway 37 during the evening rush hour for safety reasons, according to police, who said the driver rammed a patrol car while fleeing.

Anyone with information about the theft or pursuit is asked to call the Napa central dispatch center at 707-253-4451.

Theft of catalytic converters is on the rise as thieves look to take advantage of a spike in prices of rare metals contained within the devices. Source by: Stringr
